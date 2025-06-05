IDF issues evacuation warnings for southern Beirut

The IDF on Thursday issued an evacuation warning for Lebanese citizens in southern Beirut, specifically in Al-Hadath, Haret Hreik, Burj Al-Barajneh, and several specific buildings, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on Twitter/X.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل للمتواجدين في الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت وخاصة في الاحياء التالية: الحدث، حارة حريك، برج البراجنة في المباني المحددة بالأحمر وفق ما يُعرض في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها pic.twitter.com/cZfmj64ZXm — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 5, 2025

"You are located near facilities belonging to the terrorist group Hezbollah. For your safety and the safety of your families, you are required to evacuate these buildings immediately and move away from them at a distance of no less than 300 meters," he wrote.