France condemns IDF's Beirut strike, calls on Israel to withdraw from Lebanon quickly

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

France condemned the Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburb, Dahiyeh, on Thursday in a Friday statement on X/Twitter, and called on Israel to completely withdraw from Lebanese territory "as quickly as possible."

"France calls on all the parties to abide by the ceasefire signed on November 26, 2024, in order to ensure the safety of civilian populations on both sides of the Blue Line," the statement reads.

"In accordance with the agreement, the dismantling of unauthorized military sites on Lebanese soil remains a priority for the Lebanese Armed Forces, which have been engaged in this task for several months, with assistance from the monitoring mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon."

