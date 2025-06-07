IDF likely locates body of Mohammed Sinwar under European Hospital near Khan Yunis

Israeli forces located the body of a terrorist on Friday, which is likely the body of Muhammad Sinwar, in an underground complex beneath the European Hospital near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Army Radio reported the next day.

The body was located in a tunnel, alongside about 10 other bodies of terrorists.

פרסום ראשון בגלי צה״ל: כוחות צה״ל איתרו ביממה האחרונה גופת מחבל, שהיא ככל הנראה גופתו של מוחמד סינוואר - במתחם התת קרקעי שמתחת לבית החולים האירופי בחאן יונס.הגופה אותרה במנהרה, לצד כ-10 גופות נוספות של מחבלים, במסגרת מבצע מיוחד שצה״ל מנהל כעת במתחם בית החולים האירופי. — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) June 7, 2025

This is a developing story.