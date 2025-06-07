Body of murdered Thai hostage Pinta Nattapong returned during Israel forces' special operation

The body of the last Thai hostage Pinta Nattapong has been recovered from the Gaza Strip on Friday, during a special operation conducted by the IDF and ISA, a joint IDF and ISA statement said on Saturday.

Hamas is believed to have the body of a second foreign national.

"The operation was made possible by precise intelligence obtained from an ISA interrogation of a terrorist, along with intelligence received from the Hostage Task Force and the IDF Intelligence Directorate," the statement said.

Identification of Nattapong's body was carried out by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in cooperation with the Israel Police, the Hostage Task Force of the IDF's Manpower Directorate.

55 hostages remain in Gaza under Hamas captivity. Hostages square Tel Aviv (credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

"Hamas has 20 living hostages, two we cannot determine, and another 33 dead," an Israeli security source said on Saturday.

Nattapong was last Thai hostage held by Hamas

Nattapong was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

In January 2025, five Thai nationals who were kidnapped and held hostage in Gaza were released from captivity. At that time Nattapong was believed to be alive.

The freed Thai captives were also working in agriculture in the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip at the time of their capture.

PMO, Hostages Forum, Lapid offer condolences

The Thai Embassy updated Nattapong's family on the situation in coordination with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

"Together with all the citizens of Israel, we extend our condolences to Nattapong's family and the Thai people," the PMO statement said.

"We will not rest or be silent until we return all of our hostages home - both the living and the dead."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to make all efforts possible to bring home all the hostages," the organizations said in their statement.

"We stand with Nattapong's family today and share in their grief. While the pain is immense, his family will finally have certainty after 20 terrible and agonizing months of devastating uncertainty. Every family deserves such certainty to begin their personal healing journey," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum HQ said in a press release.

"We emphasize once again that decision-makers must do everything necessary to reach an agreement that will bring back all 55 remaining hostages—the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial."

"Israel's longest war in its history cannot end in victory without all 55 hostages who remain in captivity."

Opposition head Yair Lapid offered his condolences in a post on Twitter/X on Saturday, in addition to congratulating the IDF and ISA for their successful operation.