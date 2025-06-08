Police probe suspected arson at Jerusalem synagogue, religious graffiti found nearby

Police, fire, and rescue teams were called to the Or Habib synagogue in Jerusalem's Sanhedria neighbourhood on Sunday morning, after a fire broke out at the site, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

Israeli media is describing the incident as an act of suspected arson.

Footage published on social media shows an individual setting the synagogue alight before running out of the building.

בית הכנסת שבו מתפלל הרב הספרדי הראשי לשעבר הראשון לציון הרב יצחק יוסף הוצת. באיזור רוססו צלבים וסממנים נוצריים, המשטרה פתחה בחקירה. pic.twitter.com/VwjoOobzLG — Bini Aschkenasy ביני אשכנזי (@BiniAshcknasy) June 8, 2025

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef connected to synagogue

According to Israeli media, this is the synagogue of Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, former Sephardi chief rabbi from 2013 to 2024. Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef during a shaharit prayer in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, September 17, 2024. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Prior to reports of the fire, the police received calls about a cross that had been graffitied onto the door of a house near the scene. Police and the Jerusalem District Forensic Unit are investigating the report.

שרפה פרצה הלילה בבית הכנסת של הרב יצחק יוסף בירושלים, כתובות נאצה וצלבים רוססו על בניין סמוך@daniel_grovais pic.twitter.com/Hbge5o8bMi — גלצ (@GLZRadio) June 8, 2025

The fire has been contained, and no casualties were reported.

