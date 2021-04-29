Ashkelon caretaker to be indicted for child abuse

A caretaker who was accused of abusing toddlers in an Ashkelon daycare center will be indicted on Thursday, reported The Jerusalem Post's sister paper, Maariv.A parent of one the toddlers attending the daycare originally filed a complaint that their son was being abused.Following the complaint, police searched the surveillance footage at the facility and discovered many incidents in which the woman abused the children there.Parent testimonies and camera footage was transferred to the State Attorney's Office for the caretaker's indictment.