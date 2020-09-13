Balfour protest: Nine protesters arrested and detained by the police

Nine demonstrators were arrested and detained by the police on Saturday night for disturbing public order and attacking police during a demonstration against Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem that gathered more than 25,000 people.

"Nine protesters arrested for violating public order and some for assaulting police officers," reported the Jerusalem police.

During the protest, a man tied himself around his neck with a lock to one of the pillars, apparently for a long time, and due to the danger to his life, a police team was called to the scene and rescued him.

