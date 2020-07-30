Belarus summons Russian envoy after detaining suspected mercenaries

Russia's ambassador to Belarus said on Thursday he had been summoned to the foreign ministry after Belarusian security forces detained more than 30 suspected Russian mercenaries near Minsk, the RIA news agency reported.The state-controlled Belta news agency said on Wednesday Belarus had detained the suspected mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilize it ahead of a presidential election.Belarus suspects the group of more than 30 Russian mercenaries it detained of planning "acts of terrorism" in the country, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrey Raukov said on Thursday.Up to 200 mercenaries are still in Belarus and law enforcement agents are looking for them, Raukov told reporters.