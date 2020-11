The one-year anniversary will be marked by the PIJ on Thursday. The anniversary comes on the same week as the death anniversary of former PLO leader Yasser Arafat and the deaths this week of chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat and Palestinian security prisoner Kamal Abu Waer.

Hundreds of rockets were fired towards southern and central Israel within a matter of days after Al-Ata was assassinated by the IDF in November 2019. Al-Ata was responsible for a number of attacks against Israel.

Flight paths into Ben-Gurion Airport have been rerouted to arrive and depart from the north due to a heightened state of alert ahead of the one-year anniversary of the IDF's assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu Al-Ata, according to ynet.