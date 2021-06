Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Maccabi Healthcare Services youth vaccination center in Holon on Tuesday morning along with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and incoming Director General of the Health Ministry Professor Nachman Ash.Speaking about the current campaign to vaccinate teenagers age 12-15, Bennett said that in order to meet the campaign goals before the vaccines expire at the end of July, 30,000 youth would have to be vaccinated every day.