Bennett comments on IDF strikes in Gaza

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett deemed his trip to Washington a success , on his way onto the plane back to Israel on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.

Bennett said the meeting with US President Joe Biden was "very warm and helpful," and they built a "direct and personal connection built on trust."

The leaders agreed on a joint strategic plan to stop Iran's "race to the bomb," he added.

"We accomplished all the goals we set, and beyond that," Bennett added.

US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US August 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Bennett also referred to Biden's instruction to advance a visa waiver for Israelis traveling to the US, adding that it is something many Israelis want.

"I want to thank Biden for a very warm reception," he added.

Bennett also remarked on the IDF strikes in response to Gazans launching incendiary balloons into Israel.

"The party responsible for what happens in Gaza was and remains Hamas," he stated.