Bennett expected to speak to Erdogan, first for Israeli PM since 2013

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to have a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday following the latter's involvement in freeing an Israeli couple detained in the country. An Israeli prime minister has not held a conversation publicly with the Turkish president since 2013.

Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid are also expected to speak to the couple on Thursday.

The couple, Natali and Mordi Oaknin, were jailed in Instanbul on November 11 after photographing the Turkish president's Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s residence.