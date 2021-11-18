The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett expected to speak to Erdogan, first for Israeli PM since 2013

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 09:31
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to have a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday following the latter's involvement in freeing an Israeli couple detained in the country. An Israeli prime minister has not held a conversation publicly with the Turkish president since 2013.
Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid are also expected to speak to the couple on Thursday.
The couple, Natali and Mordi Oaknin, were jailed in Instanbul on November 11 after photographing the Turkish president's Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s residence.
UAE, Israel to jointly develop unmanned military, commercial vessels
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 10:12 AM
Large fire in Jordan north of Dead Sea heading towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/18/2021 08:08 AM
Travis McMichael tells Georgia jury he felt threatened by Ahmaud Arbery
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 02:52 AM
US removes Nigeria from religious freedom list ahead of Blinken visit
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 02:49 AM
Google signs 5-year deal to pay for news from AFP
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 01:33 AM
FTC says court should allow antitrust lawsuit on Facebook to go forward
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 12:40 AM
Saudi-led coalition targets Yemen sites after attempted drone attack
By REUTERS
11/18/2021 12:39 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Santiago del Estero Province
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 11:56 PM
Arab teens throw stones at yeshiva head in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 10:45 PM
Knesset speaker forms ethics committee despite opposition backlash
By GIL HOFFMAN , ELIAV BREUER
11/17/2021 08:33 PM
Moderna applies for US authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:28 PM
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan. 6 congressional probe
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 08:04 PM
Indian forces kill nine suspected militants in Kashmir
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 07:55 PM
Public Security Minister visits Soroka 3 days after mass brawl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 07:48 PM
Islamic state claims responsibility for two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 07:26 PM
