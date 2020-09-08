Bennett: High wave of infection coming, implement Gamzu's plan

"What needs to be done is to implement Gamzu's traffic light plan. The government decides something else every day. At the moment, the extent of the infection is so high that it must be assumed that each family member is already carrying the virus," said Bennett.Bennett addressed the public, saying "Instead of blaming each other, that everyone take responsibility - demonstrate in small groups, fly less to Uman, pray less people in synagogues. We do not have a functioning government, we are a bus speeding to a cliff without a driver - it is in our hands."

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett warned that a "very high" wave of coronavirus infections is expected soon and that coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu's traffic light plan must be fully implemented, in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday.