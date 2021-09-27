Bennett: Iran spreads 'carnage and destruction' across Middle East

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, stating Iran's funding of terrorist regimes is a threat to the entire Middle East.

"Iran’s great goal is crystal clear to anybody who cares to open their eyes: Iran seeks to dominate the region — and seeks to do so under a nuclear umbrella," Bennett said.

"For the past three decades Iran has spread its carnage and destruction around the Middle East, country after country: Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Gaza."

"Every place Iran touches fails. If you think Iranian terror is confined to Israel, you're wrong," he stated.