Bennett to appoint new Shin Bet head this week

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will name a new Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head this week to replace outgoing chief Nadav Argaman, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Bennett previously delayed appointing a new Shin Bet head, opting to extend Argaman's tenure to November 2021.

Argaman's term was supposed to end in May, but he had previously agreed to a request from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay on for an extra two months.

Argaman has been the head of Shin Bet since May 2016.