Bennett to Liberman: No deal on ultra-Orthodox

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett released a statement of Friday reacting to reports that Yisrael Beteynu Avigdor Liberman would not agree to Shas and United Torah Judaism joining the government that is excepted to be built next month.

The report said Liberman would permit the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties to join later on but that that they need a "cooling off period" out of the government beforehand.

"Bennett will not accept a boycott of haredim or any other group in Israel," a Yamina spokesperson said. "Any government reform will care for all citizens of Israel and not discriminate against sector.

"Any party that accepts our coalition guidelines will be invited to join."