Bennett to move to Balfour while family stays in Ra'anana - report

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to move to the Prime Minister's Residence for four nights of every week, while his family stays at their home in Ra'anana, N12 reported Friday.A group of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's neighbors sent a letter earlier this week demanding that he moves to the Prime Minister's Residence, following continued protests and new security arrangements around his private residence in Ra'anana.Bennett was previously expected to stay in his private residence, rather than move to the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, due to his four children studying in Ra'anana schools.