The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Berland murder case: Benny Ze'evi revealed as second man accused

Ze'evi is the second man indicted for the 1986 murder of Nissim Sheetrit that was connected to the 'Modesty Guard' of the 'Shuvu Banim' sect.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 12:09

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 13:20
Rabbi Berland Arrest (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rabbi Berland Arrest
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Benny Ze'evi is the son of a former minister accused of the 1986 murder of Nissim Shitrit whose name was under a gag order until Sunday morning, Israeli media reported.
Ze'evi, the son of former far-right minister Rehavam Ze'evi who was assassinated in 2001, was part of the Shuvu Banim sect under the leadership of Rabbi Eliezer Berland. He and another sect member, Baruch Sharvit (76), were indicted for the murder on Friday.
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court denied the request by Ze'evi's lawyers that the gag order be extended, leading to the revealing of his name following an enquiry by KAN and Israel Hayom. 
According to the indictments, submitted through attorneys Geula Cohen and Shira Natan, the defendants carried out the murder as part of their activity in the "Modesty Guard" on behalf of the Shuvu Banim sect headed by Berland.
The indictment describes the abduction and attack of Shitrit carried out by the two, as members of the "Modesty Guards" several months before his death, due to their suspicion that he was meeting with girls, an act that stands contrary to the religious norms held by members of the sect. Shitrit filed a police complaint following an attack.
Rehavam Ze'evi, also known as ''Gandhi,'' of the right-wing Moledet party gestures as he speaks with a member of the religious Shas party during a no-confidence debate in the Knesset (Parliament) October 26, 1998. (credit: REUTERS)Rehavam Ze'evi, also known as ''Gandhi,'' of the right-wing Moledet party gestures as he speaks with a member of the religious Shas party during a no-confidence debate in the Knesset (Parliament) October 26, 1998. (credit: REUTERS)
Several days later, Shitrit was lured into an apartment where he was beaten by Ze'evi, Sharvit and others. From the apartment, he was taken to a nearby forest in the Beit Shemesh area, where he suffered severe injuries from blows to his body and head. A few minutes later, one of the attackers declared him dead, and the defendants and their friends buried him in the woods.
Sheetrit was not a member of the sect.
Berland himself is currently serving jail time for extortion, attempted intimidation, tax offenses and money laundering. He was arrested last month as he was suspected to be linked to the murder, and on Thursday was released from detention.
Berland was also convicted in 2016 after admitting to two counts of indecent sexual acts and one of sexual assault
Berland's son-in-law, former mayor Tzvika Tzuker, was also arrested and later released in connection with the murder.
"Shuvu Banim" members were interrogated regarding the murder of Avraham Edri in 1990 in Jerusalem, but were not indicted.
The case was reopened after one of Berland’s former disciples mentioned the murder in a 2020 documentary released by KAN.


Tags murder REHAVAM ZEEVI Rabbi Eliezer Berland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett family trip scandal erodes trust in leadership - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by