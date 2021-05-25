Tom Nides accepts Biden's nomination to be ambassador to Israel

Tom Nides, the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, has accepted US President Joe Biden's nomination to be his ambassador to Israel, Alex Ward of Vox reported on Tuesday.
Nides previously served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources under Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013. He was also awarded the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Award in January 2013.
