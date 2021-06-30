Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction overturned

Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednesday overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and ordered that he be released from prison.

The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.

In 2014 over a dozen of women filed sexual harassments claims against the comedian.These claims were a result of the #metoo movement where many women spoke out publicly about being sexually harassed by celebrities, Cosby being one of them.