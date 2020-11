The Knesset on Wednesday approved in a first reading a bill for freezing the salaries of MKs, Walla! News reported.The bill, proposed by Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg, will freeze the salaries of MKs between 2021 and 2022, preventing any increase.The bill was approved by a majority of 65 MKs who voted in favor with no opposers. It will now be handed over to a Knesset's committee that will prepare it for second and third readings.