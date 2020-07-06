Bill for immediate enactment of emergency regulations passes 1st reading

The bill for immediate enactment of emergency regulations passed the first hearing in the Knesset on Monday evening.The bill is expected to pass second and third readings later on Monday, allowing the government to have its measures treated as effective laws in the time period it takes them to be discussed by the Knesset. Knesset could still cancel the decisions made by government. However, nothing restricts the government from making a similar decision which will become, effectively, a near-law to be discussed by the Knesset.