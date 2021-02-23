Bill to share info of unvaccinated people passes first reading

The first draft of the unvaccinated citizens data transfer bill which will allow the Health Ministry to share the information of individuals who haven't been vaccinated with other government and administrative bodies has passed its first reading in the Knesset on Tuesday, Ynet reported.The committee that authorized it for a second and third reading is the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee headed by Likud MK Haim Katz.If the bill passes into law, this information will be shared with the Education Ministry, the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry, as well as local authorities.