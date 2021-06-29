The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Bill which would allow Likud MKs to join coalition passes first reading

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2021 07:54
A bill which would allow for four MKs to break off from their party factions in the Knesset passed its first reading on the Knesset plenum by a majority of 57 to 42 on Monday night.
The bill will now go to an arrangements committee who will choose the relevant committees entrusted with preparing it for its second and third readings.
Under the current law, one-third of the Knesset members in the faction are required to enable MKs to break off. The new bill, which was set to be brought to a preliminary reading in the plenum on Monday night, would change the law and require only four MKs.
The goal of the bill is to enable the coalition to recruit four of the 30 Likud MKs and no longer have to rely on the four Ra’am (United Arab List) MKs, who have given the coalition a hard time in passing the controversial family reunification bill.
 
Labor MK Gilad Kariv elected to Constitution, Law and Justice Committee
NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org insider - but not Trump, sources say
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2021 04:38 AM
US troops in Syria attacked by rockets, no injuries -spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2021 11:05 PM
Joe Biden: President Rivlin and I to discuss security and stability
US, other nations call for unimpeded delivery of aid to Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2021 07:12 PM
Syria condemns US air strikes on Syria-Iraq border
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2021 07:11 PM
Health Ministry announces coronavirus form for outgoing travelers
Payoneer set for US IPO today
Roman Zadorov's retrial delayed until July
Coronavirus in Israel: 145 new cases, 0.4% of tests return positive
Religious councils required to have representation of women - report
EU countries approve landmark climate change law
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2021 12:06 PM
Four Border Police officers injured while arresting rioters
Israeli matriculation exams to be conducted without masks
Coronavirus in IDF: 12 service members infected, 195 quarantine
