Yuli Edelstein ready to challenge Netanyahu for Likud leadership

Former Knesset speaker concerned that under Netanyahu's leadership the Likud will not be able to return to power.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 22, 2021 13:57
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's number two in Likud, Yuli Edelstein, would be willing to run in a Likud primary against the opposition leader, as long as he would be given enough time for a serious challenge, the former health minister and Knesset speaker said in closed conversations.
In the past, Netanyahu has moved up Likud leadership primaries to the earliest date possible, in order to catch his potential competitors off guard. Edelstein would not run if Netanyahu called for a primary in a few weeks, but he would if the race happened after the Jewish holidays in September.
Edelstein has acknowledged that it would be difficult to defeat Netanyahu, who beat Gideon Sa'ar 72.5% to 27.5% in the last Likud primary in December 2019.
But Edelstein does not believe he would lose anything by running. He does not believe Netanyahu will ever willingly leave his post, and he is concerned that under Netanyahu's leadership the Likud will not be able to return to power. 
Edelstein and other top figures in Likud have privately expressed outrage that Netanyahu did not publicly offer a rotation as prime minister to a candidate in Likud, which he did for leaders of other parties: Sa'ar, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz. 
Sources close to Netanyahu said he would be willing to face any challenger in Likud at any time. But they said there is strong opposition to advancing the primary, which is set to be held just ahead of the next election for Knesset.
All potential Likud leadership candidates except for Edelstein want the primary held as late as possible, because Netanyahu is too strong, and if his corruption trial progresses, he could be weaker. The Likud will be holding a membership drive in the months ahead to replenish the party's funds, which have been exhausted by four races for Knesset.
Netanyahu and Edelstein spent hours sitting next to each other in the Knesset plenum Monday night during the Likud's filibuster that ended at 4 a.m. The party's Twitter account boasted that Netanyahu remained in the Knesset plenum the entire time. 
The Likud's Twitter account publicly shamed three MKs for absenting themselves without permission: Ofir Akunis, Fateen Mulla and Miri Regev. The account said further absences would be monitored and announced. 
Meanwhile, in Yamina, MK Abir Kara met with Bennett in an effort to receive as many responsibilities as possible in the post he will receive as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office. Kara's push for more power has held up the appointments of all the deputy ministers who will serve in the new government. 
In an effort to put Kara in his place, Bennett gave the post of Yamina director-general to Ashkelon city councilwoman Stella Weinstein instead of Kara. Weinstein is expected to enter the Knesset after Kara resigns via the Norwegian Law when he becomes a deputy minister.
"Stella is a doer, who is connected to our grassroots, and I have no doubt that she will be successful in her role," Bennett said.  


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Yuli Edelstein israeli politics
