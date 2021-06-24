Binyamina becomes red city due to coronavirus outbreak, 122 infected

Of those infected in Israel, 26 were in serious condition and 18 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,429.

Binyamina became a red city on Wednesday due to a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city, with 122 active cases in the city as of Wednesday morning, according to the Health Ministry.Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, another city hit by a coronavirus outbreak, was yellow as of Wednesday morning, with 71 active cases in the city.Some 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Wednesday, with 0.3% of tests returning positive, according to a Thursday morning update by the Health Ministry.