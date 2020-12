"Shirbit hasn't paid yet. It seems like the sensitive information of its clients, staff and public officials isn't important enough for them. We'll do what we said we'll do at 09:00," the group stated.

The Black Shadow hacker group, which targeted the Shirbit insurance company, released on Friday another threat to expose sensitive information if the payment deadline set by the group is not met by 09:00 a.m, N12 reported.