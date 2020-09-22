Blue and White, Likud clash over regulating protests

Blue and White threatened to boycott the meeting if the external legal adviser was forced into the meeting.

"Blue and White vehemently opposed Minister Ohana's improper attempt to force the participation of an external legal adviser in the Corona Cabinet and to disseminate an alternative opinion to that of the Attorney General," said the Blue and White Party. "We made it clear before the meeting that the cabinet will only start as soon as the attempts at tricks and sticks are stopped and the coronavirus cabinet will be able to concentrate again on the public good."

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana attacked Blue and White for the threats, stating that they were working for Mandelblit instead of for the good of the public.

"The Blue and White Party is in the service of Mandelblit instead of in the service of the public. In light of the statements by the Attorney General that MKs and Ministers are not able to rule on restricting protests, I was equipped for the coronavirus cabinet meeting with the opinions of Dr. Aviad Bakshi and Attorney David Peter from the Kohelet Forum, according to which the government is the only appropriate forum to discuss the issue," said Ohana.

"The Attorney General, who was not able to accept that the ministers hear an opinion different to his, recruited the Blue and White Party who took advantage of their parity power to cancel the coronavirus cabinet that is meant to make decisions for the good of the public, if the ministers would hear and see the opinion of Bakshi," added the Public Security Minister.

"In the government, we can hear a number of different experts in the medical field even when they disagree with each other," said Ohana. "We can hear experts from the defense field even when they disagree with each other. We can hear experts from the economic field even when they disagree with each other. But only in legal subjects is there a monarchy by the Attorney General that he and only he is allowed to express his legal opinion before government ministers."

"So much so is Blue and White disciplined by the Attorney General that they were ready to cancel a significant discussion in the coronavirus cabinet by demand of the Attorney General," added Ohana.

