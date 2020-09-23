Blue and White MK to be Knesset representative to Int'l Criminal Court

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin appointed MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh on Wednesday to serve as the Knesset’s official representative to the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Cotler-Wunsh is an attorney and the daughter of former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, who was a counsel for human rights advocates Nelson Mandela and Natan Sharansky.

“Israel needs to rise from the docket of the accused,” she said. “The battle for public opinion at the International Criminal Court has been waged in absentia. Israel has been not fighting or fighting with two hands behind its back. We don’t have the privilege to not speak the language of international law that our opponents have been speaking.”