Blue and White to promote easing of COVID restrictions in cabinet meeting

1. Forming a gradual and transparent strategy for dealing with the pandemic, including defining clear goals for reducing morbidity rates, according to the recommendations of experts who will closely follow the process.

2. The first step in reducing lockdown restrictions will include the opening of businesses that don't physically have reception hours, as part of the "purple ribbon" outline, and reopening the education system for preschoolers after Sukkot, as long as morbidity rates continue to decrease.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz released a statement ahead of the coronavirus cabinet meeting, planned to convene late on Monday.Blue and White ministers who are also members of the cabinet, met this morning and reached the following decisions, which they plan to promote during the meeting: