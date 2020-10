Blue and White will vote against a parliamentary inquiry in the Submarine Affair while party leader Benny Gantz waits for a check of professionals in the Defense Ministry, he told Kan Radio on Wednesday morning.There will be a vote on the parliamentary probe in the Knesset on Wednesday initiated by the opposition Yesh Atid-Telem faction."The affair is grave but I don't want to participate in the opposition's politics of votes," he said.