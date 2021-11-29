Bomb squad called to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa

Police and a bomb squad have rushed to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa after a resident of Tulkarem threatened to commit suicide at the facility.

Security was alerted after a woman heard a nearby man say on the phone "Today, I will be a shahid (martyr)," KAN reported.





(אורלי אלקלעי, צילום: דוברות רמב"ם) "היום אהיה שאהיד": אישה סיפרה כי שמעה שיחת טלפון של אדם ליד בית חולים רמב"ם ודיווחה למאבטחים. רחובות באזור נחסמו והחשוד, שוהה בלתי חוקי, עוכב לחקירה(אורלי אלקלעי, צילום: דוברות רמב"ם) pic.twitter.com/bitZEekKTn November 29, 2021

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The suspect was successfully detained by security guards, and bomb squads were called to make sure he didn't have any explosives on him.

Nearby roads are currently closed as the situation continues to develop.

The suspect has been arrested and has been taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.