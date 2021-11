The Israel Police handed out approximately 65 fines to consumers of sexual services in two brothels in the bay of Haifa, the police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Since the beginning of November some 180 fines were handed out in a number of raids in the area of the Haifa bay, police said.

Paying for sexual services is illegal in Israel, and the police said it will continue acting against such actions in order to reduce the phenomenon and deter people from violating the law, the police added.

A room in a Haifa brothel raided by police (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)