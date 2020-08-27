Border Police evacuate seven illegal settler buldings in West Bank

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Borer Police forces evacuated on Thursday several illegal buildings that were built near the Palestinian villages of Sinjil and Abwein in the West Bank, according to the police spokesperson.Settlers and Hilltop Youth objected the evacuation and resisted the forces, while barricading themselves. During the evacuation, one suspect was arrested for returning to the scene several times after being evacuated and repeatedly attacking the officers. A Border Police officer was lightly injured and was treated by a paramedic at the scene.The forces evacuated and demolished seven structures in total, and confiscated the materials used for their construction.