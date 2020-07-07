Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said in a television interview on Tuesday.Bolsonaro said he wasn't feeling well on Sunday, and had started showing symptoms, such as a high fever. He told interviewers that he is feeling better after starting treatment, which includes taking the drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.The Pan American Health Organization issued a statement wishing Bolsonaro a speedy recovery, but added that his test shows that the coronavirus pandemic is far from under control in the region. The organization emphasized that further social distancing measures were needed to help fight the outbreak.The Brazilian leader has come under fire due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his country, which is second only to the US in terms of severity.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.