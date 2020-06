According to forces, the fire is around 200 meters wide and the is about 400 meters away from the first line of houses.

A spokesperson for Israel Fire and Rescue Services said an earlier request was made to dispatch aerial firefighting crews, but was canceled following the arrival of a tractor which was able to begin building a buffer line between the fire and the homes. Translated by Idan Zonshine.

Three Fire and Rescue crews are currently on the scene in an attempt to extinguish a wildfire that broke out on Sunday afternoon near the Palestinian village of Urif and is currently advancing towards the Jewish settlement of Yitzhar.