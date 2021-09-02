Budget agreements made regarding retirement for women

Budget agreements have been made by the coalition for the age of retirement on Thursday morning.

The work grant budget will be doubled, while NIS 130 million will be added to the work grant budget for women.

Furthermore, bureaucratic obstacles will be removed, meaning that rather than getting the grant a year after applying for it, the women will get the grant automatically every quarter after applying for it once.

For women over the age of 62 who were expelled from the work market before 60 and are no longer eligible for unemployment benefits or vocational training, NIS 40 million will be set aside to supply them with aid.

The budget for income security for women aged 62 until retirement age will be raised.