The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Budget agreements made regarding retirement for women

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 09:55
Budget agreements have been made by the coalition for the age of retirement on Thursday morning.
The work grant budget will be doubled, while NIS 130 million will be added to the work grant budget for women.
Furthermore, bureaucratic obstacles will be removed, meaning that rather than getting the grant a year after applying for it, the women will get the grant automatically every quarter after applying for it once.
For women over the age of 62 who were expelled from the work market before 60 and are no longer eligible for unemployment benefits or vocational training, NIS 40 million will be set aside to supply them with aid.
The budget for income security for women aged 62 until retirement age will be raised.
Quarantine shortened to 24 hours for "protected" groups
Kremlin: US military help could make Ukraine act unpredictably
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2021 11:18 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,122 soldiers infected
Coronavirus in Israel: 11,187 new cases, 666 serious cases
Man arrested for attacking an 11-year-old girl
Biden pledges US security aid in first meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2021 02:38 AM
Moderna submits initial data for COVID vaccine booster to US FDA
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/02/2021 01:29 AM
Former MK rushed to hospital, possibly having a stroke
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Chile coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 09:58 PM
Police arrest second suspect for murder of 71-year-old lawyer
IDF appoints Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi as new chief military prosecutor
COVID-19: Over 10,000 Israelis test positive, 689 in serious condition
Israel to transfer NIS 50m. in grants to front-line health workers
Fires break out in Holon, setting numerous vehicles ablaze
Benjamin Netanyahu returns to Israel from Hawaii vacation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by