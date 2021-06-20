Cabinet approves 36 new ambassadors to posts around the world

The cabinet voted Sunday in favor of 36 professional appointments of ambassadors and consuls-general to be posted around the world.Earlier Sunday, the Ministerial Committee for Foreign Service Appointments approved the diplomats for the top positions in Thailand, Sweden, the Vatican, Senegal, Panama, EU institutions in Brussels, Japan and more.The diplomatic appointments had been delayed by six months in the previous government, and was the subject of a lawsuit earlier this month.Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "this is something that was stuck for a long time," and that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid "opened up the traffic jam and we are on our way."Lapid said, "the appointments we authorized today waited too long. The State of Israel needs the best people to fight for its good name in the world. These are some of the best professionals in Israel who are a significant and critical part of strengthening Israel's diplomatic and security status."MK Emilie Moatti congratulated the new appointees on Twitter, saying that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "blocked the approval in the government, while ignoring not only the professional needs of the appointees... but also of their partners who needed to prepare for the move."