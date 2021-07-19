Cabinet approves Mossad's Dr. Eyal Hulata as national security advisor

At their weekly meeting on Monday morning, the cabinet approved the appointment, and he will take office on August 15.



Hulata, 45, served as head of the Mossad's Strategic and Political Planning Department and its Technology Department. He has served in the Mossad for 23 years and won the Israel Security Prize. Bennett chose Hulata "in light of his years of experience, his actions and his understanding of the strategic challenges Israel faces in the security and diplomatic fields," the PMO said in a press release ahead of his approval by the cabinet.

Congratulating Hulata, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called him "a very creative, very experienced person," and said he is "convinced that he will carry out his role successfully." Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.

The Israeli cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Eyal Hulata as national security adviser and head of the National Security Council on Monday.