Israeli security forces seized a small cache of weapons attempting to cross the Jordanian border, Israel Police said in a statement on Tuesday.Three arms smugglers were apprehended by a cooperative unit of Border Police, the IDF and Israel Police Air Force, after trying to escape capture along the border.Upon search, ten Kalashnikov rifles, five sniper rifles, two M16 assault rifles and four pistols were seized from the smugglers, preventing them from crossing into Israel.