Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which was the first to arrive in Israel, must be kept at temperatures below -70C.

The Moderna vaccine, which can be stored at higher refrigeration tempteratures, is expected to arrive later, seeing as it only received emergency use approval (EUA) from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) this past weekend.

Israel will be prepared to store 7 million coronavirus vaccines at tempteratures of -80C by the end of January, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said on Sunday.