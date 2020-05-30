Chicago mayor curses at Trump on Twitter



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has two words for Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/kBNlsJi84s May 29, 2020 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed a tweet by US President Donald Trump in which he said that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” by saying she will encode what she wants to tell him, “It begins with ‘F’ and it ends with ‘U’”, she said.

Trump was writing about the race riots taking place in Minneapolis after the footage of how a white policeman refused to remove his knee from the neck of a black detainee, George Floyd, even after he told the officer he can’t breathe and passed out. He eventually died.



The footage led to an eruption of protests and massive anger, the National Guard had been sent to the city, which is currently under lock-down.



Lightfoot is the first openly gay African-American woman to serve as the mayor of a major US city.