Chicago mayor curses at Trump on Twitter

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2020 02:15
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed a tweet by US President Donald Trump in which he said that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” by saying she will encode what she wants to tell him, “It begins with ‘F’ and it ends with ‘U’”, she said.  
 
Trump was writing about the race riots taking place in Minneapolis after the footage of how a white policeman refused to remove his knee from the neck of a black detainee, George Floyd, even after he told the officer he can’t breathe and passed out. He eventually died.  
 
The footage led to an eruption of protests and massive anger, the National Guard had been sent to the city, which is currently under lock-down.  
 
Lightfoot is the first openly gay African-American woman to serve as the mayor of a major US city.  
Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 02:16 AM
Trump calls for looser coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 02:02 AM
North Korea says it supports China's measures on Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 01:42 AM
Mike Pompeo reaffirms commitment to Venezuela's Guaido
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 01:11 AM
Border Police officer hit by electric scooter
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 01:07 AM
IDF arrests three men for infiltrating from Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 12:48 AM
White House kept FDA in dark on Russian ventilators for NY, NJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 12:39 AM
Egypt confirms new daily record of 1,289 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 11:18 PM
Ethiopian security forces accused of 39 extrajudicial killings
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 10:35 PM
Violent clashes between IDF and Palestinians erupt in West bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 09:21 PM
New York City on track to reopen on June 8
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 08:45 PM
Beitar Jerusalem players diagnosed with corona, youth groups in isolation
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/29/2020 07:33 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in New Delhi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 07:08 PM
Italy records 87 new coronavirus deaths, 516 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 07:05 PM
IDF spots suspect approaching the Israel-Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 04:32 PM
