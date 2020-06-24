The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Chicken, bread, watermelon now for a shekel at some Israeli supermarkets

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2020 22:19
Israeli consumers will now be able to enjoy challah and sliced bread for just a shekel and chicken and watermelon for just a shekel per kilogram, with new sales announced by the Victory and Rami Levy supermarket chains, according to Calcalist.
Eyal Ravid, CEO of Victory, announced on Wednesday that sliced bread and challah will be sold at the chain for just NIS 1 starting on Thursday. The sale is not conditional on purchases and is limited to one loaf per person. The company set aside NIS 1 million in order to do the sale which will continue for the coming period in order to help out the public which is dealing with the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.
Rami Levy, the chain which originally invented the product for a shekel sale, will be offering chicken for NIS 1 per kilogram with purchases worth NIS 100 and watermelon for NIS 1 per kilogram without conditions for the coming period.
