Chief Rabbi of German army visits Israeli halakha-tech institute

Rabbi Motti Bala, the Chief Rabbi of the German army, visited the halakha technology institute Machon Tzomet on Thursday.

The institute develops products that allow IDF soldiers to operate on Shabbat with minimum halakhic infractions, such as a Shabbat keyboard that is based on touch and does not create an electrical circuit, which is prohibited n Shabbat.

"During the visit we displayed for the rabbi our important [halakhic] solutions that we developed at the Institute for the army, security bodies and government offices," said Rabbi Menahem Perl, head of the institute. "The rabbi was very impressed and we decided to cooperate in the near future," he said.