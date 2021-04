The battery was pushed into his wind pipe near many blood vessels, posing a threat to his life. At the Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, doctors operated on the boy to extract the foreign object.

As the battery's dangerous chemicals damaged his windpipe and affected the blood vessels, the boy was transferred to the Schneider Children’s Medical Center's ICU in critical condition.

A three-year-old boy swallowed a battery and was hospitalized after experiencing difficulty breathing and swallowing, reported The Jerusalem Post's sister paper Maariv.