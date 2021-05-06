Clalit to go on strike to protest negligence against medical workers

"We found no other way to come to a compromise with the Finance Ministry," Hagai told Walla.

"They treat doctors as if they are disposable, replaceable tools in an operating room – this is unacceptable," he added.

On Monday, the head of the Israel Medical Association warned of a 24-hour strike for this upcoming Monday, to protest the harsh working conditions and limited resources that are given to professionals in the medical field.

The strike, he said, is in response to what the Israel Medical Association sees as Finance Ministry attempts to worsen working conditions for doctors, including decreased staff allowances.

"We will not allow a one-sided attack to occur at the hands of the Finance Ministry to the healthcare system and to medical staff," Feldman said on Monday.

The head of Clalit Health Services Prof. Zion Hagai announced that the health fund's hospitals and clinics will strike on Monday, Walla reported, which follows previous warnings of a 24-hour strike by medical workers to fight the harsh working conditions of the Israeli medical systems.