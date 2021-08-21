The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

Hundreds riot along Gaza border, multiple Palestinians injured

Gazans rioted along the border fence after Palestinian factions decided Wednesday to hold a mass rally to mark the "day of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 21, 2021 18:57
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops toward Palestinians during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip February 22, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops toward Palestinians during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip February 22, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
At least a dozen Palestinians were injured along the Gaza border as hundreds rioted along the perimeter fence with Israel, Gazan media reported.
According to Gazan media, one journalist was injured and another was seriously injured after he was hit in the neck by a rubber bullet.
Rubber bullets were fired by Israeli soldiers after some 100 Palestinians approached the fence and threw explosive devices towards troops. In other locations including near Khan Younis, there were clashes after Palestinians threw stones at the fence and tried to climb it.
The Gazans rioted along the fence after Palestinian factions decided Wednesday to hold a mass rally to mark the "day of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, near one of the protest hotspots in the northern Gaza Strip. 
In 1969 Denis Michal Rohan, a Christian Australian citizen, set fire to the pulpit of the al-Aqsa Mosque, destroying it. Rohan, who was in Israel on a tourist visa, was arrested two days later.
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans during a March of Return protest at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)A Palestinian woman shouts slogans during a March of Return protest at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
During the rally on Saturday Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas Political Bureau said that the message of the rally was that the Gazans were “with al-Aqsa and the West Bank.”
”We will not forget our prisoners and our families, and we will not be patient with the siege of Gazza, which suffers from hunger and pain,” he was quoted by Maan News as saying. “We are proceeding with all our strength and capabilities to lift the siege on the Palestinian people and we use the memory of the al-Aqsa fire and its meaning to achieve vicory and liberate the homeland soon.”
Palestinians in Gaza used to stage weekly March of Return border protests, organized by Hamas, that often turned extremely violent to end the blockade of the coastal enclave. The demonstrations, which began in 2018, saw thousands of Gazans participate every Friday at five locations along the perimeter fence. Other smaller protests were held during the week at the beach as well as during the night at various locations.
According to the UN, 214 Palestinians including 46 children were killed during the protests which lasted two years. Another 36,000 were injured.


Tags Gaza protests Palestinian gaza protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

From Taliban to Hamas, Middle East vacuums never end well - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Afghanistan killed war for democracy, but war on jihadism lives on

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by