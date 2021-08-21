Hundreds riot along Gaza border, multiple Palestinians injured

At least a dozen Palestinians were injured along the Gaza border as hundreds rioted along the perimeter fence with Israel, Gazan media reported.

According to Gazan media, one journalist was injured and another was seriously injured after he was hit in the neck by a rubber bullet.

Rubber bullets were fired by Israeli soldiers after some 100 Palestinians approached the fence and threw explosive devices towards troops. In other locations including near Khan Younis, there were clashes after Palestinians threw stones at the fence and tried to climb it.

The Gazans rioted along the fence after Palestinian factions decided Wednesday to hold a mass rally to mark the "day of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque ”, near one of the protest hotspots in the northern Gaza Strip.

In 1969 Denis Michal Rohan, a Christian Australian citizen, set fire to the pulpit of the al-Aqsa Mosque, destroying it. Rohan, who was in Israel on a tourist visa, was arrested two days later.

A Palestinian woman shouts slogans during a March of Return protest at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City August 31, 2018. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

During the rally on Saturday Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas Political Bureau said that the message of the rally was that the Gazans were “with al-Aqsa and the West Bank.”

”We will not forget our prisoners and our families, and we will not be patient with the siege of Gazza, which suffers from hunger and pain,” he was quoted by Maan News as saying. “We are proceeding with all our strength and capabilities to lift the siege on the Palestinian people and we use the memory of the al-Aqsa fire and its meaning to achieve vicory and liberate the homeland soon.”

Palestinians in Gaza used to stage weekly March of Return border protests, organized by Hamas, that often turned extremely violent to end the blockade of the coastal enclave. The demonstrations, which began in 2018, saw thousands of Gazans participate every Friday at five locations along the perimeter fence. Other smaller protests were held during the week at the beach as well as during the night at various locations.

According to the UN, 214 Palestinians including 46 children were killed during the protests which lasted two years. Another 36,000 were injured.