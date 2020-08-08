Coalition in crisis: Weekly government meeting not expected to happen

The weekly government meeting, expected to take place on Sunday, may be canceled because of disagreements regarding the government agenda, according to Walla!.This points at a new low regarding the deepening crisis between Likud and Blue and White. The tension between the parties mostly surrounds the demand by Blue and White to vote on the government's work regulations, a vote that has been awaiting approval for several weeks now. The regulations are meant to resolve issues in the voting procedures currently in place and among others, to compensate the gap of ministers in each block and preserve equality between parties.