The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Coalition passes amendment to Basic Law that guarantees PM rotation

The law now sets August 27, 2023 as the date when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be replaced by Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 27, 2021 20:11
Presumptive Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid are photographed together in the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan after announcing the formation of a new coalition, on June 3, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY YESH ATID)
Presumptive Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid are photographed together in the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan after announcing the formation of a new coalition, on June 3, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY YESH ATID)
Following a 27-hour filibuster, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition succeeded in passing an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, that guarantees a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office.
The law now sets August 27, 2023 as the date when Bennett will be replaced by Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose term is set to end on November 11, 2025.
The legislation sets rules to ensure parity between the right- and left-wing blocs in the coalition.
If the state budget does not pass or MKs rebel and vote to disperse the Knesset, the changeover can happen early. But a clause that would make Lapid prime minister if Bennett tried to join a government led by another MK was removed, in a display of trust.
The law also permits Bennett to appoint a second deputy in the Prime Minister's Office, in addition to MK Abir Kara. This clause is intended for Ra'am (United Arab Lis) leader Mansour Abbas, but he is not expected to take the post immediately.
The opposition boycotted the final votes on clauses and amendments to protest the coalition initiating an additional roll call vote in a manner the opposition considered unfair. Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy said he had the right to add more roll call votes, as long as they were balanced.
Likud MK David Amsalem accused the coalition of "bullying." Knesset Law and Constitution Committee chairman Gilad Kariv (Labor), whose committee legislated the bill, accused the opposition of "losing its marbles." 
The final reading of the bill passed by a vote of 61-2. 
New Hope MK Zvi Hauser was released from Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem, just in time to participate in the votes. He was in the hospital for a week, after suffering what he called "a mild neurological incident."
On Wednesday, the coalition will bring to a vote the final readings of a bill changing the makeup of the religious court selection committee. The bill fell two weeks ago after Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy made a mistake and voted against it. 
It will only be decided at the last minute whether to also bring to a vote the cannabis decriminalization bill that was postponed two weeks ago because it lacked a majority. 
Defense Minister Benny Gantz's departure to France will wait until after he participates in both of those votes, in an effort to pass the bills. 


Tags Knesset Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid israeli politics prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to take a bigger step for the environment - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by