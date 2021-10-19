COGAT approves status updates for 4,000 Palestinians in West Bank

The statuses of around 4,000 Palestinians living in the West Bank were approved Tuesday morning to be registered in the Palestinian Population Registry.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) head Maj.-Gen. Rassan Aliyan told representatives of the Palestinian Authority that 1,200 applications for registration by undocumented Palestinians have been approved. It will also be possible to change the addresses of 2,800 Palestinians born in Gaza but who moved to the West Bank prior to 2007.

This is a developing story.